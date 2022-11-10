Gareth Southgate’s Harry Maguire logic questioned by fans

Some confusing comments from the England manager.

Gareth Southgate named his England squad for the 2022 World Cup earlier on Thursday, with Harry Maguire among those selected in the squad.

Tammy Abraham was left out of the squad, with Southgate explaining that the Roma striker fell out of form at the worst possible time from an England perspective.

Explaining the decision, Southgate said: “Tammy’s had a poor run of scoring form at the wrong time, really.

“And it’s not a case of that we are three or four weeks away from a finals and the start of the first match. We are now ten days away, so form could be more important.”

Gareth Southgate on Harry Maguire and Tammy Abraham.

However, Southgate did include Maguire, who has hardly featured for Manchester United season after a terrible season last year.

Explaining his inclusion, the England boss said: “We’ve picked our more experienced defenders, and we think at this moment in time, the younger ones have got some really good qualities but we don’t think they’ve quite done enough to push the more experienced ones out. We think the tournament that we’re going in to and the level of the matches, that needed to be the pecking order.”

Many England fans have pointed out an apparent hypocrisy in Southgate’s comments, as Maguire is arguably one of the most out-of-form defenders in the Premier League at present.

By the same token, Maguire has often played his best football for England, and has never really let the team down, in the way he has at club level.

He was a crucial part of the side that made the semi-final of the 2018 World Cup, and the final of Euro 2020.

The next question that Southgate will have to face is whether or not he starts Maguire in England’s first game.

