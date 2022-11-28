Gareth Southgate explains why Phil Foden has not been playing for England

The England boss is under pressure.

Gareth Southgate has explained why Phil Foden has not been playing for England at the World Cup so far.

Foden didn’t come on at all against the USA on Friday night, while he got approximately 15 minutes against Iran in the opening game.

As a result, there is growing pressure on the England boss to play Foden, with Gary Neville one of many people to feel as though the Manchester City youngster should be playing.

Southgate was asked about Foden ahead of England’s last group stage game against Wales, with the manager assuring fans that he will play a part in the tournament.

This will reassure a number of England fans, including Neville, who speculated as to whether there had been a disagreement between the two parties.

Gareth Southgate on Phil Foden

Speaking to ITV, he said: “We are intending to be here as long as we can and he is a super player. We think the world of him and he is going to play a big part.

“We love Phil. He’s a super player. He’s obviously been into the first game (v Iran). We decided not to put him into the second but he is going to play an important part in this tournament for us. There is no question about that.

“We haven’t got any issue with Phil. In September, he started both games for us, and we put him into the game vs Iran. We decided to stick with that team, and the changes required were a little different vs the USA.”

