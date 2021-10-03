Man United interested in Gareth Southgate as pressure mounts on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Would this be a good appointment?

Manchester United go into the international break off the back of defeats to Aston Villa and West Ham at home, as well as a 1-1 draw with Everton at home.

As a result, pressure is beginning to mount on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who has an extremely talented squad filled with expensive players and superstars in every single position.

Even those who have gone to bat for Solskjaer throughout the worst times of his reign at United are beginning to question whether he is the man to lead the team going forward, and ahead of a really difficult run of fixtures, it’s starting to look like his time might be running out.

It is being reported that United are now looking at England manager Gareth Southgate to be a potential replacement for Solskjaer.

The Express are reporting that if United do pull the trigger on the current manager, Southgate is someone who they would consider bringing in.

The England boss has guided his international team to a World Cup semi-final, where they were knocked out by Croatia, and the final of Euro 2020, where they lost to Italy on penalties.

He is known for his impressive man-management, while those who criticise him would say that he often lines his teams up too defensively given the quality he has at his disposal. This is a stick that has been used to beat Solskjaer with in the past too.

Potential Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replacements

Antonio Conte was also recently linked with the United job, with the Italian coach reportedly only interested in coming to England if it was to manage the Manchester side.

However, it doesn’t seem like the two parties are exactly a good fit.

He is not known for his development of young players, and instead tends to fix problems quickly. United don’t exactly have a clear issue that needs fixing, and have plenty of young footballers that need more gametime than Conte would allow for.

