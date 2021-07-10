Gareth Southgate makes bizarre comment over England vs Germany game

“There are historic things that we should be proud of.”

Gareth Southgate has led England to the final of Euro 2020, with his side now just 90 minutes away from taking home the trophy for the first time.

The England boss has won over a lot of his critics recently, specifically with his man-management skills and composure when making difficult decisions.

However, his latest comments have caused quite a stir with England supporters and football fans the world over.

Southgate was talking about the influence England has had on the world, in a positive way, and said that the people of England should be “proud” of what the country has done.

He said: “We have so many things here that we should be proud of that we probably underestimate that. We are always looking at the negatives of our own country and yet we have got so much to be proud of and so much talent coming through in all industries really.

“For an island our size we’ve got an incredible influence on the world and we’ve got to keep that in a positive way. There are historic things that we should be proud of. We’ve had unbelievable inventions in this country.”

Gareth Southgate on England vs Germany game

He then talked about his side’s Round of 16 game against Germany, and implied that the players on the pitch had the fact that Germany once tried to invade England in their minds.

He said: “People have tried to invade us and we’ve had the courage to hold that back. You can’t hide that some of the energy in the stadium against Germany was because of that. I never mentioned that to the players, but I know that’s part of what that story was.”

England defeated Germany 2-0 in the game in question, in what was a seriously impressive performance by Southgate’s men.

