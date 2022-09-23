Gareth Southgate explains the difficulties of management to Brian O’Driscoll

A fascinating chat.

Gareth Southgate has explained to Brian O’Driscoll why he wouldn’t want to be a footballer now if he were given the choice.

Southgate is currently the England manager, and will lead his side into the World Cup this year as one of the favourites for the tournament.

In the two tournaments he has managed so far, he has brought England to a final and a semi-final.

However, with such a golden generation of players, many feel as though now is the time for Southgate to deliver a trophy, or questions may be asked of him.

Speaking with O’Driscoll, in a show about life after retiring from playing elite sports, Southgate explained why he wouldn’t go back to being a player even if he could.

Gareth Southgate talks with Brian O’Driscoll

He said: “I don’t miss playing, I think playing is the most difficult thing. To step over the line and perform and to be thinking about whether your body will take you there.

“All those doubts that every sportsman has, I don’t miss that. I was quite happy to move on to what’s next. Are the highs as enjoyable? For a short period of time.

“As a player you enjoy the win and carry the win into the night. As the manager, you’re immediately thinking about the training group for tomorrow, what is the next game? What about the lads that didn’t play?

“It’s a really temporary fulfillment, I have to say.”

Southgate experienced the extreme highs and lows as a player, with his name being synonymous with one of England’s darkest days in recent memory.

The defender took a penalty against Germany during a shootout in the Euro 1996 semi-final, and missed, ultimately sending his side home.

This experience will likely have helped Southgate be able to deal with the heartbreak of his own young England players during the summer of Euro 2020.

After the Roar, with Brian O’Driscoll, airs at 10pm on BT Sport 1 on Friday night.

