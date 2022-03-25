Gareth Bale shares powerful statement following “disgusting” media treatment

“We all know who the real parasite is.”

Gareth Bale has shared a powerful statement following the “disgusting” media treatment he feels he has received in Spain.

Earlier in the week, popular Spanish newspaper Marca described Bale as a “Welsh parasite”, for not making himself available to play against Barcelona in the El Clasico.

He then went on to play for Wales, where he turned in an incredible international display against Austria, scoring two lovely goals in the process.

After the game, he was asked whether his celebration was in reference to the Marca article, to which he responded that he has no need to prove anything to anyone.

Since then he has doubled down on his comments, releasing a lengthy statement urging news outlets to treat athletes with more respect.

Gareth Bale calls for media change

He wrote: “At a time where people are taking their own lives because of the calousness and relentlessness of the media, I want to know, who is holding these journalists and news outlets that allow them to write articles like this, accountable?”

He went on to say that he has a thick skin, so he is able to deal with the articles in question, but insists that others out there won’t react the same way he has.

He continued: “I have witnessed the toll the media can take on people’s mental and physical health… I hope that by the time our children are of an age where they are able to ingest news, that journalism ethics and standards will have been enforced more stringently.

“So I want to use my platform to encourage change in the way we publicly talk about and criticise people, simply, for the most part, not meeting the unrealistic expectations that are projected onto them.

“We all know who the real parasite is.”

His statement in full can be read below:

