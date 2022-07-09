Spanish media unhappy with Gareth Bale’s cheeky LA announcement

The war of words continues…

Gareth Bale recently confirmed that he had made the move to the MLS, after Los Angeles FC confirmed his signing on a 12-month contract with an option to extend until 2024.

Bale left Real Madrid after an extremely successful, yet still somehow quite disappointing spell at the club, going out on the high of winning the Champions League and La Liga.

More importantly for the player though, he helped guide his nation of Wales to a World Cup, which he is determined to be fit for come November.

Gareth Bale moves to MLS

A video posted on the LA FC account showed Bale addressing his new fans, as he attempted to speak a small bit of Spanish to them.

Spanish newspaper Marca did not take long to respond, as they pointed out that Bale seemingly did not speak a lot of Spanish during his time in Madrid.

They wrote: “It has taken nine years to hear Gareth Bale speak Spanish well. Now Bale will be able to improve his Spanish with the Spanish-speaking community that resides in the locker room, led by Carlos Vela.”

Marca did not treat Bale too kindly on a number of occasions, and Bale made his opinion on the media in general quite clear recently in a lengthy message posted on his own Twitter page.

He wrote: “I have witnessed the toll the media can take on people’s mental and physical health… I hope that by the time our children are of an age where they are able to ingest news, that journalism ethics and standards will have been enforced more stringently.”

Bale’s time at Madrid will be remembered extremely strangely. He scored game-winning goals in multiple finals, but still failed to win over the Madrid faithful, who regularly booed him for his efforts on the pitch.

