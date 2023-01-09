Gareth Bale has retired from football

One of football’s greats has retired.

Gareth Bale has retired from both club and international football, he confirmed on Monday.

Bale retires with one of the best CVs in club football history, having won five Champions Leagues with Real Madrid.

Bale himself scored crucial goals in multiple Champions League finals, something which hardly any other footballer is able to boast.

But as he says in his statement, the highlight of his career was what he did on the international stage with Wales, helping them reach the semi-finals in Euro 2016.

He wrote: “To my Welsh family, my decision to retire from international football has been, by far, the hardest of my career.”

Speaking about his international career, he wrote: “My journey on the international stage is one that has changed not only my life but who I am. The fortune of being Welsh and being selected to play for and captain Wales has given me something incomparable to anything else I’ve experienced.

“I shared a dressing room with boys that became brothers, and backroom staff that became family. I played for the most incredible managers, and felt the undying support and love from the most dedicated fans in the world.

“Thank you to every one of you for being on this journey with me.

“So for now I am stepping back, but not away from the team that lives in me and runs through my veins. After all, the dragon on my shirt is all I need.”

Bale was most recently playing in the MLS, where he was keeping himself ticking over until the World Cup in Qatar this winter.

Unfortunately for him and Wales, his country was knocked out during the group stages, but he did manage to get himself a goal from the penalty spot against USA.

