Gareth Bale rubs salt in the wounds of England’s Euro 2020 loss

He’s not letting England forget about Euro 2020…

Gareth Bale has rubbed salt into the wounds of England fans who are still upset following their Euro 2020 final loss back in July.

The Welsh international was speaking ahead of his country’s match against Belarus, which was moved to Kazan in Russia due to the current sanctions in place.

Gareth Bale mocks England

Bale joked that he was surprised the game wasn’t moved to England, after their extremely fortunate Euro 2020 run this summer.

He said: “I was disappointed the neutral venue wasn’t Wembley – everything else seems to be there!”

This is clearly a reference to the fact six of England’s seven games at during Euro 2020 were at Wembley, while Wales were made to travel over 5,000 miles throughout their campaign.

Wales were made to travel over 5,000 miles for their EURO 2020 campaign…👀🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 pic.twitter.com/7D6dPKYp7q — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) September 4, 2021

To put Bale’s comments even further into perspective, England’s semi-final opponents Denmark had a nine and a half hour flight to Baku for their quarter-final.

As a result, they travelled for almost a full day ahead of playing England in the semi-finals, who had hardly travelled at any point throughout the competition.

Gareth Bale on his team being racially abused

Bale also spoke well about the subject of racism in football, insisting that more needs to be done by governing bodies.

He also said that he would support walking off the pitch if one of his teammates was racially abused.

He said: “Action needs to be taken to stop it. If they keep repeatedly doing it, which seems to be what is happening, then you ban the country from the competition.

“That kicks it out straight away. If that country keeps making these horrible gestures, then maybe the best thing to do is to get rid of them, give them a suspension and hopefully they will learn their lesson.

“If anything happens to any of our players and they wanted to walk off the pitch, I’d be fully for it.

“Qualifiers are important but these matters come way above football. If we felt we weren’t getting protection and being treated the right way by the governing bodies and the only way to get the best response was to walk off, I’d be fully for it.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Euro 2020, gareth bale, Wembley