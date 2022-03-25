Gareth Bale uses goal celebration to respond to “disgusting” comments

The Welshman turned on the style on Thursday night.

Gareth Bale used his goal celebrations on Tuesday night to respond to “disgusting” comments made by certain members of the Spanish media as of late.

In a crucial World Cup playoff, Bale popped up with two incredible goals to ensure Wales defeated Austria.

Despite the fact that Bale has hardly played for Real Madrid all season, there is still no reason to be surprised by this, as he has always managed to turn it on when playing for his country.

Spanish newspaper Marca described him as a “Welsh parasite”, after he made himself available for international duty, despite not playing in last weekend’s embarrassing loss to Barcelona.

After one of Bale’s beautiful goals, the winger did seem to make some sort of comment or gesture to the camera, but he insists that he has no need to send a message.

THAT. IS. SENSATIONAL. 😍🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 This is world-class from Gareth Bale 👏 pic.twitter.com/DXHMonDMVy — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) March 24, 2022

Gareth Bale on Wales goal celebration

When asked whether or not he was using his celebrations to respond to his critics, he cheekily said “no”, with a smile on his face.

Speaking after the game, he said: “I don’t need to send a message, honestly.

“I don’t need to send a message, it’s a waste of my time, it’s disgusting and they should all be ashamed of themselves.

“I’m not fussed, end of.”

🗣 "I don't need to send a message, it's a waste of my time, it's disgusting they should be ashamed of themselves." Gareth Bale when being asked about the meaning behind his celebrations pic.twitter.com/74oXMBSrFi — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 24, 2022

A headline used by Marca this week was “Now it doesn’t hurt”, accompanied by a picture of Bale in training for Wales.

And in fact, he did come off looking slightly injured on Thursday night, but he has insisted he was simply exhausted.

“I had some cramp at the end which I guess is normal but I’ll run into the ground for this country and we all did that tonight”, he said.

Gareth Bale goals for Wales

Wales will now take on the winner of Scotland vs Ukraine, which has been postponed due to the ongoing war.

Whether it’s a game against Scotland or Ukraine that decides who goes to the World Cup, it is sure to be an emotional affair either way.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: gareth bale, Wales