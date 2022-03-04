Five FPL tips for Gameweek 29

This could be a major week in the world of FPL.

Another FPL gameweek has rolled around, Gameweek 29 to be exact, and it has the makings of one that could see you shoot up your leagues.

There are some relatively risky predictions we’ve gone with that, if they pay off, may well save your Fantasy Football season.

Take a look.

Gameweek 29 FPL tips

Ben Foster

While Watford look likely to go down, there’s no denying that they know how to defend well.

They did really well to keep Manchester United out last Saturday, and given they have a double gameweek, the likelihood is that Foster will manage to keep at least one clean sheet.

Reece James

James seems to be just about returned to full fitness, and we’d expect him to feature heavily in Chelsea’s double gameweek.

Add that to the fact that Cesar Azpilicueta missed training through injury and you’ve got some guaranteed points coming your way through James.

Jose Sa

Similar to Foster, Wolves should definitely keep a clean sheet in one of their games this week.

They take on both Watford and Crystal Palace, both at home, and given how impressive they’ve been defensively all season, Sa seems like a no brainer.

Ollie Watkins

Aston Villa have two very winnable matches this gameweek, against Southampton and Leeds. If they are to get anything from either game, you’d expect Watkins to be at the heart of it.

Ben White

Arsenal visit Watford on Sunday, and it seems extremely likely that they could go there and keep a clean sheet.

Roy Hodgson’s Watford team do not look to have that much in attack, while Mikel Arteta has his side playing some really organised football.

You have until 11am on Saturday morning to get your transfers done.

