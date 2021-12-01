Footage shows Arsenal’s Gabriel fight off robbers in baseball attack

A shocking video.

Footage has emerged of Arsenal’s central defender Gabriel fighting off robbers in a terrifying baseball attack.

In the video, which was obtained by the Daily Mail, Gabriel and a friend of his are confronted by two men who attempt to steal his Mercedes and his watch.

Abderaham Muse, a man named as one of Gabriel’s attackers, approached the footballer with a baseball bat, but neither the footballer nor his friend backed down from the attempted robbery.

Gabriel wrestled with him and punched him in the face, before the attacker eventually ran away.

Muse has been jailed for five years, after police were able to link him to the robbery through DNA from a hat that had fallen off during the scuffle.

Footage of the incident can be seen here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sky Sports (@skysports)

Gabriel defends himself from violent robbery

According to talkSPORT, Prosecutor Martin Lewis told Harrow Crown Court: “No injuries were suffered but a great deal of shock was caused. They happened to pick on two victims who were very fit and able to look after themselves.

Meanwhile, Judge Anupama Thompson told Muse: “While you didn’t specifically target the victim on account of him being a well-known footballer, there was a realisation this person was wealthy and worthy of robbing.

“You saw a nice car and a nice house and thought it was rich pickings. Fortunately, thanks to the brave actions of the people you targeted, no further damage was done.”

This incident shares striking similarities to one that happened to Sead Kolasinac and Mesut Ozil, both of whom were playing for Arsenal at the time.

In that instance, Kolasinac didn’t allow a blade-wielding thief to rob his and Ozil’s luxury watches, which were believed to be worth over £200,000.

