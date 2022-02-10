Gabriel Martinelli sent off for two yellow cards in five seconds

Absolutely incredible scenes.

Arsenal’s disciplinary issues continued on Thursday night as Gabriel Martinelli was sent off with 20 minutes left in the match.

Incredibly, Martinelli received two yellow cards in the space of five seconds, in a sequence of events that will be talked about for years to come.

Martinelli shoved Daniel Podence as the Wolves winger tried to take a throw in, and then as the young Gunner chased back, he bundled Nelson Semedo over.

Martinelli was then shown the two yellow cards in the one action, before Martin Oliver brandished a red card from his back pocket.

Mikel Arteta was visibly furious at the decision, while Martinelli will argue that he would not have made the second challenge if he knew he was going to be booked for the first.

Gabriel Martinelli red card

However, it was undeniably a ridiculous challenge to make in the first place.

Arsenal managed to hang on to their 1-0 win, which could be crucial in the race for Champions League football next season.

The first-half goal from central defender Gabriel was enough to secure all three points, despite Wolves’ best efforts.

For the majority of the second half Wolves peppered the Arsenal goal, but Arteta’s team defended excellently, with Aaron Ramsdale popping up with some great saves.

Gabriel Martinelli red card

This win leaves Arsenal fifth, just a point off West Ham with two games in hand on their London rivals.

Arteta’s side have a lot of practice playing with 10 men, as they have had the most men sent off in the league since the Spaniard took over the club.

Speaking earlier in the season, Arteta admitted that his team does have a disciplinary problem

He said: “At this level it’s extremely difficult to win football matches. I’m trying to eradicate it.”

🗣 "We had to play, Emile has not had one single training session, Martin as well, Laca had a yellow card, so we decided to use him." Mikel Arteta on whether he regrets bringing Thomas Partey on after he was sent off and the problems with Arsenal disciplinary issues pic.twitter.com/R4O4ICVwkE — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 21, 2022

Read next: Declan Rice’s Gary Neville interview avoids the elephant in the room

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Arsenal, Gabriel Martinelli