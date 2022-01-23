The shock transfer move Liverpool should make

Look away now Arsenal fans…

Liverpool are currently without their two star attackers, Mo Salah and Sadio Mane, due to AFCON. And with constant talk surrounding Salah’s contract, they may be eager to bring in some further attacking reinforcements.

They have been linked with a number of talented forwards over the past 12 months, but one player in particular could be a signing they should look to make – Gabriel Martinelli.

The young Arsenal forward has been excellent since returning from injury, and his high intensity pressing game, and tenacity would fit perfectly in this Liverpool team.

Martinelli was electric against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup second leg, so much so that Klopp actually talked about him after the game.

He gave Trent Alexander-Arnold a very difficult night when he got on the ball, and he got the Arsenal crowd on their feet more than any other player.

He said: “Martinelli by the way…everybody should remember that name. Outstanding player.”

This came almost three years after Klopp described him as the “talent of the century” after a League Cup clash back in 2019.

Gabriel Martinelli to Liverpool?

While Arsenal fans will be reading this insisting there is no chance of their young talent going to a fierce rival, it may be more likely than they would like to think.

Martinelli is clearly an ambitious player, and while Arsenal are a massive club, he will know that he is far more likely of winning a Premier League or Champions League under Klopp than he is at Arsenal.

many dreams to achieve this year 💫 pic.twitter.com/U0E99EHswe — Gabriel Martinelli (@gabimartinelli) January 6, 2022

In fact, he may be beginning to wonder if he is likely to even play in the Champions League next season at Arsenal.

It would cost Liverpool a significant amount of money, and he does have some worrying injury issues. But if they did manage to bring the young Brazilian to Anfield, it could be a major piece of business for both clubs.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Arsenal, Gabriel Martinelli, Liverpool