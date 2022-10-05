Gabriel Martinelli stat should worry Liverpool fans

This Sunday’s game is a big one.

Arsenal welcome Liverpool to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon in what is undeniably one of the biggest games of the season so far.

Liverpool will feel like they need to get a result of some sort, as they attempt to get their domestic season back on track, while it would be a real statement from Arsenal if they are to get three points.

Since Jurgen Klopp has taken over at Liverpool, games against Arsenal have normally been routine wins for his side, but things do feel a little bit different this year.

Arteta’s men are playing some beautiful football, defending well, and find themselves top of the league in October.

While the game is going to be hard to predict, Liverpool fans may be particularly worried about one Arsenal player going into the match – Gabriel Martinelli.

Gabriel Martinelli vs Liverpool

Martinelli has been excellent so far this season, and while he has not been the best finisher in the league so far, he does lead the rankings for one thing in particular.

Out of everyone in the league, Martinelli has completed the most dribbles, with his teammate Gabriel Jesus in second place.

Martinelli will play on the left of a front three against Liverpool, with the much-discussed Trent Alexander-Arnold tasked with marking the Brazilian.

While Alexander-Arnold is among the best in the world going forward, there is no denying that he has a weakness when it comes to defending.

It will be no surprise if Arsenal try and get the ball out to Martinelli as much as possible, with the aim of him taking on his man.

Klopp will be well aware of this threat though, as he has spoken extremely highly of Martinelli in the past.

Speaking after Liverpool’s win over Arsenal last season, he said: “Martinelli is such a talented boy. It’s really tricky, if anybody says again that Trent can’t defend, they should come to me I’ll knock them down.

“I can’t hear that anymore. I don’t know what the boy has to do!”

