Gabriel Martinelli tells Arsenal fans exactly what they want to hear over new contract

Gabriel Martinelli has told Arsenal fans exactly what they want to hear with regards to a new contract at the club.

Martinelli’s contract expires in 2024, though Arsenal do have the option to extend that to a further two years if all parties are in agreement.

The young Brazil international has been one of Arsenal’s standout performers in the league this season, scoring five goals that has helped his side to the top of the table.

Given his age and his outrageous talent level, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see other top clubs snooping around the 21-year-old.

Martinelli was asked about his future in a recent press conference, and told Arsenal fans exactly what they want to hear.

Gabriel Martinelli on new contract

Speaking ahead of Arsenal’s Europa League game against Zurich on Thursday, Martinelli said: “I’m very happy at Arsenal. I’ve said it many times.

“This is my club. I love to be here, I love the city, I love the club. I love everything about Arsenal so I want to stay.

“I’m very happy. Yeah, I just need to get a pen!”

Martinelli will likely be a player in demand over the coming transfer windows, and his stock could potentially increase again if he has a good World Cup with Brazil.

Jurgen Klopp has said in the past that he sees Martinelli as one of the best talents in world football, and the young winger seems to be going from strength to strength in his career.

If Arsenal are to mount any sort of serious title challenge, they will know that the likes of Martinelli and Bukayo Saka will need to be at their very best.

Martinelli pledging his future to Arsenal comes on the same day that his manager Mikel Arteta did the same, amid rumoured interest from Barcelona. More on that here.

