Gabriel Jesus gets into war of words with Yerry Mina

He accused the Colombian of “talking shit”.

Gabriel Jesus has gotten into a war of words with Everton defender Yerry Mina, after the two got into a physical altercation in a pre-season friendly.

Arsenal defeated Everton in the friendly, but the two South Americans actually had a number of comings together, with neither shying away from the physical nature of it.

This is something that Mina seems to adore, and something that Everton fans love about him, while Jesus is not as associated with fights on the pitch.

Though speaking after the game, Jesus explained that there is some history between the two, which could be the reason why he was so heated on the pitch.

Gabriel Jesus on Yerry Mina

“You know what, I have played with Mina before in Palmeiras,” Jesus said in a post-match interview.

“We were so close to each other. Then, after, I don’t know why he started to attack me to do something like this on my chest and then talking s***. I don’t know why.

“I don’t know the reason for him to do this. At the end, I am not a kid anymore, and I go straight to him as well. After we won the game, and that’s all.”

Dois pontos que chamam muita atenção no vídeo: – Que porra o Mina foi fazer com o Jesus?!

– Gabriel Jesus VOANDO NO INGLÊS pic.twitter.com/cZTe7iPVO0 — Murilo Dias (@mmurilodias) July 19, 2022

Mina has been in the headlines for his behaviour on the pitch in the past, having had run-ins with Lionel Messi, Emi Martinez, Patrick Bamford and Callum Wilson all in the past year or so.

He wears his heart on his sleeve, and was a big miss for Everton for the majority of last season through injury.

However, with VAR in operation and somewhat of a target on his back, he will need to be careful with how he tries to use the dark arts this season, as it seems more and more is being made about how he treats opposition forwards.

Jesus on the other hand has gotten off to a great start with Arsenal, scoring three goals in their pre-season campaign so far.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: gabriel jesus, yerry mina