Gabriel Jesus celebration vs Brentord explained

A powerful message to send.

Gabriel Jesus scored Arsenal’s second goal of the game against Brentford on Sunday, continuing his excellent start to life in London.

Jesus scored his fourth goal of the season, after a beautiful pass from Granit Xhaka, by heading the ball powerfully past the goalkeeper and into the goal, putting Arsenal 2-0 up.

After scoring the goal, a smiling Jesus ran to the corner flag and did his trademark phonecall celebration, which he does after every goal.

He then proceeded to dance in the corner of the pitch, something which he has not done after every goal so far this season.

Another headed goal for Arsenal with Jesus nodding past Raya! ⚽ The ball from Xhaka was sublime! 👏 pic.twitter.com/9bQTs0vHd1 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 18, 2022

Gabriel Jesus celebration vs Brentford

Jesus’ celebration is almost certainly a message being sent to his Brazil teammate Vinicius Jr, who has been in the headlines over the past week or so.

Vini Jr was criticised by a Spanish football show for dancing after scoring goals, and labelled a “monkey” for allegedly not showing respect to the opposition.

The Real Madrid ace has since responded on Twitter, releasing a powerful statement via video that reads: “As long as the colour of the skin is more important than the brightness of the eyes, there will be war.

“I have that phrase tattooed on my body. I have this thought permanently in my head. And I have attitudes in my life that turn this philosophy into reality.

“They say that happiness bothers. The happiness of a black Brazilian being successful in Europe bothers much more.

“But my will to win, my smile and the sparkle in my eyes are much bigger than that. Don’t even try to imagine how much.

“They are dances to celebrate the cultural diversity of the world. Accept it! Respect it! Or freak out… In any case, I will not stop!”

Vini Jr has been offered support from a number of his Brazil teammates, including Neymar and Lucas Paqueta, with Jesus seemingly the latest to offer support.

Dança, Vini! ✊🏾 — Gabriel Jesus (@gabrieljesus9) September 16, 2022

Read next: Nathan Collins apologises to Jack Grealish after horror challenge

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: gabriel jesus