Arsenal defender Gabriel takes aim at Ivan Toney on Twitter

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes has taken aim at Ivan Toney on Twitter following Arsenal’s 3-0 win over Brentford on Sunday.

The Gunners won the game thanks to goals from William Saliba, Gabriel Jesus and debutant Fabio Vieira. It was a fine performance from Mikel Arteta’s men that put them top of the league going into the first international break of the season.

After the game, Gabriel took to Twitter with a seemingly innocuous tweet, posting “Nice kick about with the boys.”

Nice kick about with the boys. ⚽️❤️🤍 @Arsenal — Gabriel Magalhaes (@biel_m04) September 18, 2022

This is a reference to a tweet that was posted the day after Brentford defeated Arsenal on the first day of last season.

Brentford won the game 2-0 and Toney didn’t wait long to tweet “Nice kick about with the boys”, after his side got the three points.

Gabriel mocks Ivan Toney tweet

During the Arsenal Amazon documentary, Arteta showed just how much the tweet from the Brentford striker bothered him, even months after the game ended.

In the dressing room before Arsenal took on Brentford for the second time last season, Arteta made his team aware of the tweet that Toney posted.

Pointing to the tweet, he roared: “Before I go, because it’s still in my stomach and I have managed to keep it for four months, five months, six months.

“This is Toney after the game when we played at Brentford. You know what he did? You know his tweet? Nice kick about with the boys.

“So today they play in our house, guys there is only one team on that f***ing pitch – and it’s us! Only one team, it’s like they don’t play football.

“We take that f***ing ball, we take the game, we go for it and let’s f***ing win this game!”

While Toney will be disappointed with his performance against Arsenal this season, he now leaves his club to play for England for the first time in the Nations League.

