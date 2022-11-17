Gabriel Agbonlahor and Phil Neville continue feud over “lies”

The war of words continues…

Gabriel Agbonlahor and Phil Neville have continued a feud over “lies” allegedly told by the former Aston Villa man about England camps from back in the day.

Agbonlahor was speaking to talkSPORT about his time as an England player, and how it was a different experience if you weren’t playing for one of the “big clubs”.

He said: “You had your Manchester United players next to each other, your Chelsea players, Liverpool, then you had you Middlesbrough, West Ham, Villa.

“We knew our place… the mid-table teams. You’d never sit on the left side of the table where you had Rooney, Beckham, Rio, Terry, Ashley Cole, Michael Carrick. You knew you couldn’t sit there.”

Neville took to social media to describe Agbonlahor’s comments as “BS”, which led to Agbonlahor doubling down and even making things quite personal.

Gabriel Agbonlahor vs Phil Neville

Continuing the following day, Agbonlahor said: “I wasn’t having a go at Beckham. I understand Beckham’s his boss at Inter Miami but Beckham doesn’t need Phil to protect him.

“Let’s be honest, he wouldn’t be in a job if it wasn’t for his mate Beckham. He would be coaching in the Conference. So pipe down.”

In response to that, Neville – who made 59 appearances in a Three Lions shirt – tweeted an image of three caps, presumably a dig at the number of appearances Agbonlahor made for England.

Harsh…

The plot thickened from there, with another former England man Danny Mills confirming Agbonlahor’s story on talkSPORT, insisting “there was a bit of that…”

Much has been made about the divide between players from different clubs when away on international duty back in the day, though it seems like those days are long gone, with close bonds being made between rival club players nowadays.

Read More About: gabriel agbonlahor, phil neville