Gabby Agbonlahor responds to Richard Keys with serious allegation

The war of words continues…

Gabby Agbonlahor has responded to Richard Keys’ criticism of him with a serious allegation about his behaviour in the past.

Keys, seemingly in response to being labelled a dinosaur by the former Villa striker, tweeted on Monday to criticise Agbonlahor’s abilities as a broadcaster and as a footballer.

He wrote: “I didn’t realise Gabby Agbonlahor was on the radio. His broadcasting career is obviously as insignificant as his playing career.

“Described to me today by a Villa staff member as ‘the most unprofessional he’d ever worked with’. Apps 351. Gls 76. Is he still at Watford?”

Agbonlahor wasn’t having it though, and shot back after a few hours, tweeting: “Speaking of insignificance… After being fired for sexism and getting your wife mixed up with your daughter’s best friend, I also wasn’t aware they’d let you back on air.

“But keep using my name to stay relevant hairy hands.”

Keys was fired by Sky Sports over sexist comments made about lineswoman Sian Massey-Ellis.

Gabby Agbonlahor vs Richard Keys

One would think Keys may back down after such serious topic were brought up, but unsurprisingly, he did the opposite, and doubled down on the insults.

He tweeted: “We should be fair – Gabby has done well to put a few inaccurate big words together. Villa’s best ever? Imagine how bad they would’ve been if that were true. I wonder if he’s still got the party house he kept for his mates? And what was in it?”

Agbonlahor then urged Keys to go to bed, insisting he had won the “fight” via knockout.

I thought I knocked you out? Go to bed rich fight is over pet 😘 — Ga11agbon (@ga11agbon) July 25, 2022

Keys maintains Agbonlahor had an average to insignificant football career, though the Englishman will always be able to say that he is Aston Villa’s record scorer in the Premier League, and one of their highest ever appearance holders.

Agbonlahor can now be found on talkSPORT almost every day, while Keys works out in Qatar with beIN SPORT, presenting their extensive football coverage.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Gabby Agbonlahor, richard keys