Gabby Agbonlahor hits out at media’s treatment of Harry Kane

Gabby Agbonlahor has become the latest to hit out at the media’s treatment of Harry Kane, amid his ongoing transfer saga.

Kane failed to turn up for pre-season training for Spurs, and was not in their squad to face Manchester City on the opening day of the season.

It is believed that City is the club he most wants to join, and Pep Guardiola’s side are also definitely interested in buying him.

However, no deal has been reached yet, and Agbonlahor has questioned why Kane is behaving the way he is.

Speaking on talkSPORT, he said: “No one forced Harry Kane to sign a 6-year contract at 25 years of age. That’s basically committing your best years to the club, until he’s 31. No one forced him to sign that contract.

“To not win the trophies you want to win at Spurs, you can’t just then think to yourself ‘I want to jump ship. I want to force through a move to a club where I will win trophies.’

“Because, the three finals that Harry Kane has played in, he hasn’t turned up.

“If I’m Daniel Levy and Nuno, or if I’m the Spurs players, I’m expecting a big apology from Harry Kane. I’m expecting him to come back, get fit and come back and win trophies with spurs.”

He then said that Spurs should hang on to Kane, because they won’t replace him with anyone better.

He said: “If I’m Daniel Levy, I’m not selling him. Why would I sell my best player? With the £120 million you’re going to get, you’re not going to be able to replace him.

“(Lautaro) Martinez from Inter has already turned down Spurs. Players don’t want to come to Spurs. You sell Harry Kane, what do you do then?

“If this was Paul Pogba, and he was away in the Carribean on holiday, I think Gary Neville and Roy Keane would have got on the plane and would have been looking for him in the hotel. To bring him back.

“Because it’s Harry Kane, national hero, England captain, he gets away with it a lot more. All you hear is he deserves to go win trophies.”

