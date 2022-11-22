Gabby Agbonlahor has typically controversial view on Wales vs USA

Wouldn’t be like him…

Gabby Agbonlahor has had a typically controversial view on the Wales vs USA game on Monday night, as he tore into Gareth Bale.

Wales fought back to draw 1-1 against the American side who completely dominated the opening 45 minutes, thanks to a Bale penalty in the second-half.

However, Agbonlahor feels as though the decision to give Wales’ captain the Man of the Match award was incorrect, as he “couldn’t do anything right the whole game”.

Gabby Agbonlahor on Gareth Bale

He said: “I thought he was the worst player on the pitch for Wales. One hundred percent, he couldn’t do anything right the whole game, he popped up – what he does- with big moments, big goals, but every time he got the ball he was given it away.

“He was giving it away, and he had to chase back, and to be fair to him, even when he was giving it away he was chasing it back to win it back.

“Nothing was going right for him. I don’t know how he got Man of the Match because I thought there was so many better players.

“There were so many better performances for Wales than Gareth Bale, but because he scored it’s like ‘alright, Man of the Match’, no way he should have been man of the match.

🔥 “Bale was the worst player on the pitch for Wales! He couldn’t do anything right.” 🤨 “Every time he got the ball, he gave it away. I don’t know how he got MOTM!”@Ga11Agbon calls out Gareth Bale for his performance for #WAL vs #USA 👀 pic.twitter.com/VO5CU7Umbq — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) November 22, 2022

Gareth Bale vs USA

While Agbonlahor may have a point that it wasn’t Bale’s greatest game in a Wales jersey, it was his fighting spirit that helped his side ensure they got a point on the board in a difficult World Cup group.

Bale could be seen at one point addressing his players and motivating them to keep running, despite how tired they might be.

He will need to be at his very best in the next two games against Iran and England if Wales are to qualify from the group.

