Gabby Agbonlahor makes excellent point about Bruno Fernandes

“He looks like the worst teammate…”

Gabby Agbonlahor has made an excellent point about Bruno Fernandes, following Manchester United’s disastrous start to the Premier League season.

Erik ten Hag’s reign in charge has gotten off to a woeful start, with Man United losing two games out of two against Brentford and Brighton.

While the results are undeniably bad, a bigger issue could be the performances, which have been dreadful from start to finish in both games.

Fernandes has started both games, as he tends to, operating in the central attacking midfield position for United.

Agbonlahor has criticised the Portuguese midfielder for the way he behaves on the pitch, and made the good point that if Paul Pogba had put in these two performances, there would be a lot more being made about it.

Gabby Agbonlahor on Bruno Fernandes

He said: “For me, Fernandes, since he’s been in the Premier League, yes he’s had great stats, goalscoring and assists but he looks like the worst teammate.

“Every time a player gives it away, every time he gives it away, he throws his arms up at his teammates, he throws his arms up at the bench.

“I’ve played with players like him, you’d be fuming at him. He’ll press now and then. If that was Paul Pogba they would be slaughtering Pogba in the media.

“Fernandes gets away with murder. Did you see Fernandes do anything? It’s easy to say (Harry) Maguire, (Cristiano) Ronaldo, (Marcus) Rashford, (Jadon) Sancho.”

“Everyone points at Maguire, Ronaldo, Rashford, Sancho…” “For me, Fernandes looks like the worst teammate. He always throws his arms up at his teammates.” Gabby Agbonlahor GOES IN on Bruno Fernandes 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/GXdpRA7uYa — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) August 13, 2022

What Fernandes has done for United since joining the club is undeniable. He has lifted the performances of the team and popped up with some really important goals and assists.

However, Agbonlahor does have a point that when things are going wrong for the team, Fernandes is one of the worst to moan and to pin the blame on others.

Getting a tune out of Fernandes is one of the most important things that Erik ten Hag has to do going forward.

