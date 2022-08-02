Gary Neville reveals fascinating info in Frenkie de Jong transfer situation

It doesn’t sound good for Man United…

Gary Neville has revealed some fascinating information with regards to the Frenkie de Jong transfer situation that could have major implications on both Manchester United and Chelsea.

United have been heavily linked with De Jong all summer, with it seeming at certain points like a transfer to Manchester was a guarantee, but as the days go on, it does feel less and less likely.

The most recent reports suggest that Chelsea are looking to hijack the deal, as United are yet to pay Barcelona what they are asking for.

Neville took to Twitter to share some information he knows about the situation, and why De Jong to Chelsea may be more likely than it first seemed.

Gary Neville on Frenkie de Jong to Chelsea/Man United.

He wrote: “I was in Miami when Barca were there playing two weeks ago and I got told (third hand) that De Jong preferred staying at Barca or Chelsea and London. It wasn’t a concrete source but this follows that thought.”

While Neville does explicitly state that this hasn’t come from a concrete source, it will worry United fans, as it seems as though Erik ten Hag has put a lot of his eggs into this basket, and that if it falls through United’s midfield could be in real trouble.

This info could go some way to explaining why Neville said that he “doesn’t care” whether or not United sign De Jong, in a recent tweet where he was complaining about how Barcelona have operated this summer.

United do desperately need another central midfielder, but they have not been linked with anyone except De Jong to play in the position that Ten Hag would like.

Perhaps the rumours that the Dutchman could be going to Chelsea would provide United with the incentive they need to go out and pay the money Barcelona are demanding.

