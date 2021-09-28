Ole Gunnar Solskjaer explains why he plays Fred and Scott McTominay together

“I really like the two of them.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has explained why he plays Fred and Scott McTominay together so often.

Speaking on Tuesday afternoon, ahead of Manchester United’s crucial Champions League clash against Villarreal, Solskjaer was asked about his midfield options.

He discussed his thoughts on Fred and McTominay in particular, and explained why he trusts both of them to sit in front of the back four for United.

He said: “They are instrumental in breaking up play. I really like the two of them. They’re two I can trust to give me everything they’ve got.”

Fred and McTominay started together last Saturday against Aston Villa, a game in which United lost 1-0 at home. Playing the duo in the holding midfield role enables Paul Pogba to play further up the pitch, off the left wing more often than not.

However it also means that Pogba, by taking an attacking position, is keeping Jadon Sancho or another forward out of the team.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Villarreal clash

The United boss was asked about Wednesday night’s match against their Europa League final opponents from just a few months ago, and whether or not it was a must-win game.

Solskjaer said that it wasn’t, despite the fact his team lost to Young Boys in their opening Champions League game.

“It’s still not a must-win game but it’s a very important game.

“The focus is on three points, we’ve been looking at Villarreal again, looking at what we can do better and how we can improve from the weekend of course.”

Fred and Scott McTominay

Many United fans were eager for their club to sign a holding midfielder this summer, with Declan Rice and Ruben Neves among the names that were being thrown around the most.

United have since apparently lost interest in Rice, due to the price that West Ham are said to be charging.

The latest reports suggest United are now turning their attention to Leeds and England holding midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

