Fred reveals what part of his game he feels needs improvement

The Brazilian midfielder is staying after training to work on his game.

Fred has revealed which part of his game he feels needs the most improvement, and what exactly he is working on in training.

The Brazilian international certainly divides opinion among Manchester United fans, with many feeling that he is the best option the club has at CDM, and others believing he needs to be improved upon.

He has been a regular starter under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer over the past season or so, but he himself has admitted that he needs to work on some things.

Fred on what he’s doing in training.

Specifically, Fred has said that he needs to improve his passing, and playing the ball further up the pitch, instead of giving the ball backwards or sideways.

Speaking to the official United magazine, he said: “I aim to improve and work a lot after training on my passing. Sometimes turning in the midfield, things more specific to my position

“As I’ve said before, my objective is to get the ball to the forwards, to always be ready to receive the ball from the centre-backs, receive a pass and have the right body position to control it and find a good pass.

“I aim to improve in this area, this is the most important area to improve and develop in my position. I visualise this every day so I look to improve on positioning on the pitch, an additional pass, turns during a game, that’s what I look to work on every day.”

Is Fred the answer at United?

Many United fans were desperate for the club to sign a defensive midfielder this summer, with Yves Bissouma and Ruben Neves both heavily linked with moves away from their teams, but no deal got over the line in the end.

In the past, there has been speculation about whether Victor Lindelof could do the job, while Scott McTominay and Nemanja Matic are both also asked to sit in front of the back four, depending on the opposition.

While Fred is looking to improve himself, he might want to do it quickly, because it could definitely be an area where the club looks to do business in January.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: fred, Manchester United