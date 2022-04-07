Fred’s performances show up Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba for Man United

The Brazilian has turned things around.

If you cast your mind back six months, Manchester United were on the verge of firing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and Fred was a laughing stock at the club.

When his name was on a teamsheet, United fans let out a collective groan. He was representative of everything that supporters didn’t like about the current team.

He was clumsy, wasteful on the ball, and a liability for the most part.

Then Solskjaer was sacked and Michael Carrick took over for a few games, and his performances improved immediately.

Fred at Man United

He started playing further up the pitch, and more importantly, playing to his strengths. He was winning the ball back with his aggressive pressing, and getting off it when he did so.

He has also started chipping in with goals and assists, with many fans joking that he has recently remembered that he is Brazilian…

League goals scored in 2021/22: 🇧🇷 Fred: (4)

🇦🇷 Lionel Messi: (2) Double the amount… 👀🔴 pic.twitter.com/J8ByaokHrJ — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) April 2, 2022

But what is most important about Fred’s recent performances is that they are putting Bruno Fernandes’ and Paul Pogba’s to shame.

Fred at Man United

Fred himself would admit that he doesn’t possess the same ability as some of United’s best players. As he said himself, he carries the piano for the others to play.

But as of late, he is one of the first names on the teamsheet, despite his limitations. This is because Rangnick knows exactly what he will get out of him.

100% effort. High pressing intensity. Some interceptions and nice through balls, and maybe even a shot at goal with his left foot.

The same definitely can’t be said for Pogba, and as of late for Fernandes too.

With a new manager on the horizon, Fred has made it very clear that he won’t drop out of the team without putting up a fight. If reports are to be believed and Erik ten Hag does come in, it will be interesting to see how he values the Brazilian.

Fernandes has been virtually undroppable since he joined the club, and Pogba looks likely to leave. Donny van de Beek is a favourite of ten Hag’s, and United are allegedly looking to sign Kalvin Phillips.

But one way or another, don’t be surprised to see Fred still sticking around and getting minutes next season.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: fred, Manchester United