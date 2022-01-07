Man United’s Fred responds to “controversial fake news”

The midfielder is not happy.

Manchester United midfielder Fred has responded to “controversial fake news” that has been published about him over the past number of days.

While Fred did not specifically mention any story, in particular, he has plenty to choose from, based on what has been reported over the past week.

Since United lost 1-0 to Wolves, a number of stories have been written detailing the alleged unrest that currently exists at the club.

Fred is the first of United’s footballers to publicly come out to say that he is “very happy” at the club, urging fans not to be “misled” by fake news.

Fred on fake news

He tweeted: “Over the past few days I have read several fake news involving my name and other MUFC athletes. I’m not in the habit of answering controversial stuff publicly, but this time I will have to.

“I just want to say that I am very happy here and I have never expressed any dissatisfaction and the possibility of leaving the club. Don’t get misled by fake news. We will continue to work with great dedication to pursue our goals.”

While it is impossible to know what story exactly Fred is referencing, it seems quite likely he is discussing an article that was published in the Daily Mail, that said the Brazilian was one of 17 players who wanted to leave the club.

Fred at Man United

Since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer left the club, Fred has excelled in the middle of the park for Man United.

He even added goals and assists to his game, grabbing the match-winner against Crystal Palace in Rangnick’s first game in charge.

However, over the past couple of games, Fred has started from the bench and will be eager to get himself back into the team after some weak performances from his team.

Next up for Fred and United is an FA Cup game against Aston Villa on Monday night.

