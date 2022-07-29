Former Man United coach heaps praise on unsung hero of the team

“He loves the team and plays for the team.”

Manchester United coach Chris Armas has heaped praise on the unsung hero of the team, with the American thinking Fred is one of the most underrated players in the team.

Fred has been a divisive figure at United since he signed for just over £45 million, though he is winning fans over every time he takes to the field.

Since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked, Fred has played further up the pitch, and has been a far better player ever since.

He may not be the holding midfielder that Solskjaer though the was, but as an actual central midfielder, the Brazilian has a lot to offer.

Fred at Man United in the year 2022 is in fact a strong asset, and aims to chip in with goals and assists instead of sitting in front of the back four.

Armas (who was rudely referred to as Ted Lasso by some of the player), worked at United under Ralf Rangnick, sung the praises of Fred.

Chris Armas on Fred at Man United

“If you have a team of Freds, you have a team that’s together and they play for each other,” Armas said. “If your number’s called, you give everything, if your number is not called, I love you. He [Fred] is a great guy this one, he’s not just a great guy, he’s a good player and he would take some heat in the media, but he was reliable and a good team guy. He loves the team and plays for the team.”

Fred’s improvements on the pitch actually coincide with Armas’ arrival at the club, but doesn’t appear to be slowing down any time soon.

Fred, who has started every pre-season game under Ten Hag, is clearly in the new manager’s plans going into the new season.

If Frenkie de Jong does sign for United by the end of the transfer window, it would be harsh to drop Fred out of the team, and instead it would be Scott McTominay who would be worried about his place in the team.

