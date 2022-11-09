Frank Lampard on Tom Cannon following Ireland underage star’s debut

Hopefully the first of many appearances.

Frank Lampard has spoken about Ireland underage star Tom Cannon after handing the 20-year-old his debut against Bournemouth on Tuesday night.

Lampard’s side lost the game 4-1, a result which knocked them out of the Carabao Cup, and he spoke honestly about Cannon’s chances of breaking into the first-team at some point in the near future.

Cannon has been knocking on the door of the first-team for quite a while now, banging in the goals in the Premier League 2 over the past year or so.

The 19-year-old Aintree native has been with Everton’s academy since the age of 10 and has also played for Ireland at underage level, mainly at U19 and U20.

But Lampard said that given the position the team currently finds themselves in, Cannon may find opportunities hard to come by.

Frank Lampard on Tom Cannon

Speaking after the defeat, he said: “It was nice to see them on the pitch, but it was difficult circumstances. In an ideal circumstance you’d do that when you’re winning or you’re comfortable.

“The reality is we are not in a position to do that as a club, to be able to blood youngsters in in that way. So they have to go and keep doing what they’re doing what they’re doing in the 21s. Whenever they get a sniff of a chance in training or whatever, the opportunity will come again.”

Everton have struggled with putting the ball in the back of the net all season, largely due to the unavailability of Dominic Calvert-Lewin through injury, yet Lampard is yet to turn to Cannon as a genuine option in the first-team.

This is despite how clinical he has looked at underage levels.

Goal! Tom Cannon fires home to pull one back for #EFCU21. 🔵 1-2 🔴 #PL2 pic.twitter.com/qeUbhMAMk8 — Everton Academy (@EvertonAcademy) August 19, 2022

Perhaps a loan move in January would be the best bet for the striker.

