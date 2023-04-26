Frank Lampard speaks following yet another Chelsea defeat

A potential relegation battle is on the cards.

Frank Lampard has spoken out after Chelsea’s 2-0 defeat to Brentford on Wednesday night.

Bryan Mbuemo scored the second after captain Cesar Azpilicueta put the ball in his own net in the first-half.

The result leaves Chelsea in 11th place, while Brentford jumped into ninth place, in what is an excellent season for Thomas Frank’s Bees.

Lampard’s Chelsea side on the other hand are only 10 points ahead of the relegation zone, and are showing no signs of picking up three points this season.

Frank Lampard on Brentford defeat

Speaking after the game, Lampard said that he felt for his own players because of their low confidence.

He said: “In terms of the game, we controlled it all possession wise. Brentford are good at what they do, they turn you around and get you turned and score from set-pieces and corners.

“We’re lacking belief when we get to the top of the pitch… They have to belief. This is not a sob story but everything is going against us.

“We have difficult games coming up, and maybe it’s time to see some other players coming in.”

"Everything is going against us" "We would love a magic wand or a magic moment" 🪄 Frank Lampard reflects on Chelsea's current tough time… pic.twitter.com/U9fo4rsze8 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 26, 2023

After a weekend off, Chelsea have another free weekend without a fixture coming up, so they will not have a chance to set things right until they take Arsenal on next week.

