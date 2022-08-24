Frank Lampard lifts lid on Anthony Gordon to Chelsea situation

This story isn’t going away…

Frank Lampard has lifted the lid on the Anthony Gordon to Chelsea situation, with Thomas Tuchel’s side reportedly willing to spend over £60 million on the young Englishman.

Everton have rejected two bids so far, but it is believed that Chelsea are extremely eager to sign the winger, and that the London club will continue to push for him.

Gordon was not in the Everton squad to take on Fleetwood on Tuesday night, though Lampard was unsurprisingly asked about him after the game.

Frank Lampard on Anthony Gordon

He said: “He’s our player and the latest is the same as what I said after the game against Nottingham Forest – he’s our player and he’s got three years left on his contract.

“We’re aware of the interest of Chelsea as the world is now.

“This situation has to be right for Everton Football Club and for me as the coach of the team so we’re in the same position that we were a few days ago.”

When asked about whether or not Lampard had the authority to veto the transfer, he insisted that that would be a bit dramatic.

He continued: “It’s a footballing and a financial decision, that’s going to be clear. But for me the priority has got to be the footballing decision because we’re in-season, we’re three games in.

“It’s another complication for us but the reality is Anthony’s an Everton player and whilst that’s the case he’s got to get his head down and work and to be fair to him that’s what he’s done every day since I’ve been at the club.”

Anthony Gordon to Chelsea

Everton have already lost their top scorer from last season, with Richarlison joining Spurs for approximately £60 million.

If they are to lose Gordon too, there will be real pressure on them to sign another forward player, as they look set to be in another relegation battle this season.

Read next: Bruno Fernandes offers update on Cristiano Ronaldo’s future

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Anthony Gordon, Chelsea, everton, frank lampard