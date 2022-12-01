Didier Deschamps defends rotation decision following France’s loss to Tunisia

A very controversial move.

Didier Deschamps has defended his decision to heavily rotate his team, following France’s loss to Tunisia on Wednesday afternoon.

France took on Tunisia having already qualified for the knockout stages of the World Cup, and safe in the knowledge that they would finish in the top spot of the group barring two freak results on the day.

Deschamps opted to take nine players out of his Starting XI for the game, as he clearly had an eye on his side’s first knockout game, which will be against Poland.

The France manager came under fire for making such severe changes, but he has defended his decision to do so, insisting he needs all 24 of his players to be firing fit.

Didier Deschamps on France rotation vs Tunisia

He said: “I wasn’t underestimating the opponent, I wasn’t not taking the game seriously, I was thinking about the game that is waiting for us on Sunday.

“I’m not going to condemn anyone, there are no scapegoats here.

“I’d like to repeat, we won the first two games with 24 players, we lost today with 24. I need all 24 for the fourth game on Sunday.”

He elaborated: “Games are now 100-minutes long. These are my choices, and I stand by them,”

Had Australia not beaten Denmark, Tunisia would have went through with their win over France, which would have caused even more controversy given the team that Deschamps put out.

Luckily for the manager, Australia pulled off a shock win, and his decision to change his team entirely had little or no effect on the group at the end of the day.

France topped the group, meaning that they will play Poland in their first knockout game, while Australia have a difficult test against Lionel Messi’s Argentina side.

The winner of France vs Poland will face the winner of England vs Senegal.

