Over 250,000 people sign petition to have France vs Switzerland replayed

Some French fans feel as though they’ve been cheated.

Over 250,000 people have signed a petition to have the Euro 2020 game between France vs Switzerland replayed.

On Monday night, one of the best games of international football in recent memory saw France take a commanding 3-1 lead in the second half against Switzerland, only for the Swiss to claw the game back to 3-3 in the dying moments.

Extra-time passed without a goal, and fans at home were treated to an extremely tense penalty shootout where nine out of ten players scored, with PSG’s Kylian Mbappe the only man to miss.

The Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer made a great save to ensure Mbappe didn’t score, but some French fans are not too pleased with how he went about that save.

According to Spanish media outlet Marca, over 250,000 people have signed a petition demanding the game be replayed, as they believe Sommer was off his line when Mbappe struck the ball.

However, when re-watching Mbappe’s penalty, you can clearly see that Sommer’s leg is touching the line, so it was a perfectly legal save.

Kylian Mbappe penalty miss.

The current rules of the game state: “When the ball is kicked, the defending goalkeeper must have at least part of one foot touching, or in line with, the goal line.”

Switzerland continue their Euro 2020 journey with a game against Spain on Friday at 5 pm.

France were on the opposite end of a number of petitions (including one genuine request asking if Ireland could be the 33rd team at the tournament) back in 2009, when striker Thierry Henry handled the ball in extra-time of a play-off game against Ireland, ensuring the Irish didn’t qualify for the World Cup.

A €5 million payment was made by Fifa to the FAI in the aftermath of the infamous incident.

