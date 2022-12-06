England vs France could be decided by a Frenchman, but not Kylian Mbappe

There isn’t just one man to worry about…

England vs France is one of the most highly-anticipated games of the World Cup so far, with both teams feeling as though if they could win the tie, they would have an excellent chance of going the whole way.

Both teams will feel confident going into the game, as they seem to be improving as the tournament goes on.

But England’s fears seem to revolve around the electric Kylian Mbappe, who has undeniably been the most dangerous player of the tournament so far.

Mbappe has five goals in three starts at the World Cup, with each performance seemingly going up a gear, building to what could be back-to-back World Cup wins for the youngster.

As a result, much has been made about Kyle Walker, as he might be the man best equipped to deal with Mbappe’s pace, according to the likes of Gary Neville and Gary Lineker.

And while Mbappe is likely the best player at the tournament, and worth fearing, if England worry about him too much they could risk being torn apart by the man playing on the other side – Ousmane Dembele.

Ousmane Dembele to make the difference in England vs France?

Gareth Southgate is quite a reactive manager, tending to change his team to deal with the opposition, instead of the other way around, especially when England are playing against a good team.

He will likely set the team in a way that is best suited to dealing with Mbappe, and this is a wise move.

But on the other side of the pitch, Dembele has been in excellent form too, providing the perfect balance to the France attack.

It will be Luke Shaw who has to deal with him, and while he has shown many times in the past that he is a strong defender, he doesn’t have the same skillset that makes Walker who he is.

Plus, there is the small matter that if Dembele makes it past Shaw, the next man in line to try and stop him would be Harry Maguire.

While the majority of the pre-game talk and discussion will be about Mbappe, England would be foolish to forget about Dembele on the other side, who could be the difference maker.

