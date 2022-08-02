Five hidden gems in this season’s FPL

Get involved…

After a few short months, the Premier League is back and so too is the Fantasy Premier League. We will be around all season to provide you with some FPL tips, if that’s what you need.

Here are five hidden gems that may not be in your team yet, that you might consider getting in before the season starts on Friday night.

FPL Tips 2022/2023 season

Nathan Collins

No we are not just saying this because he’s Irish.

Wolves are incredibly solid at the back under Bruno Lage, and Collins likes to step out from the back and get involved in the attacking part of the game.

ABSOLUTE MADNESS FROM NATHAN COLLINS 🤯🔥 This might just break the internet.pic.twitter.com/Y01KDqn7eS — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) June 14, 2022

Plus he’s a real asset from set-pieces.

Wilf Zaha

Crystal Palace under Patrick Vieira are an excellent side, who play attacking, exciting football.

Zaha will be on penalties, and while he is normally doubled up on by defenders, for once he has a host of other exciting attackers who the opposition have to worry about.

This could be Zaha’s best season ever.

Joe Gelhardt

One of the cheapest strikers in the game looked like an excellent talent last season, and he could go from strength to strength as he develops physically.

Patrick Bamford’s fitness is tough to rely on, so Gelhardt could be the main striker at Leeds by the end of the season.

Mason Mount

At £8 million, Mount is an absolute steal in FPL this season. He takes Chelsea’s set-pieces, and this is how Thomas Tuchel’s side are likely to grab a lot of goals this season.

Kalidou Koulibaly is an absolute unit, and if Mount manages to land a few balls on his head this season, it’s a points machine. Plus, there are some clean sheet points available too.

James Maddison

Maddison looks like he could be on the way to Newcastle, where he will likely play in front of a strong midfield two at the richest club in the world.

Maddison is the sort of player you build a team around, and if Newcastle do that, the Englishman could be in for a major season.

Even if he doesn’t get his move, he is Leicester’s best player and could be an assist machine this season.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: FPL