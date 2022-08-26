FPL tips for Gameweek 4 – five players you need to have

Don’t get left behind.

Another week has passed, meaning it’s time to get your affairs in order for the weekend. In other words, get your FPL team ready.

With Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City all at home against weaker opposition, this could prove to be a weekend that returns major points for some players.

Follow our FPL tips so you don’t get left in the dirt this weekend.

FPL tips Gameweek 4

Mo Salah

You’d be forgiven for thinking Salah has had a poor start to the season, but he has scored two goals and assisted one in three games so far.

With Bournemouth at home approaching, Salah could be the easy choice for captain this week.

Gabriel Jesus

The most owned player in Fantasy Football history has had a great start to the season, and in reality probably should have more FPL points than he does.

At this point, it is too big of a risk to not have Jesus in your team, especially with a home game against Fulham up next for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Harvey Elliott

Priced at only £5 million, you could get an attacking midfielder who is likely to start for Liverpool against Bournemouth at home, which is definitely a rarity in FPL.

Elliott has looked lively all season, and was one of Liverpool’s best players against Manchester United on Monday night. He should be given a start and he should return some decent points.

Erling Haaland

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City team don’t tend to drop points two games in a row. Expect them to come out and give Crystal Palace a very long afternoon at the Etihad, with this man at the heart of it all.

William Saliba

The French defender is looking like a Premier League veteran after just a few weeks, and while he does have Aleksandar Mitrovic to worry about this weekend, he is also looking like a real threat from set-pieces himself.

Plus, Arsenal are looking very solid at the back, so there could be some handy points for him there too.

