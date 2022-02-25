Five important FPL tips for Gameweek 27

Take note…

Another Premier League set of fixtures is just around the corner, as is another FPL gameweek.

We’ve compiled some FPL tips for you to ensure you don’t fall behind in whatever Fantasy Football leagues you are in.

Our tips from last week would have left you in quite a good spot, so it could be an idea to listen to us going into Gameweek 27…

Good luck!

FPL tips Gameweek 27

Harry Kane

Leeds have conceded 10 in their last two games, while Kane is playing some of his best football of the season.

Spurs desperately need a win to keep their top four hopes alive, and Kane will be out for blood against Marcelo Bielsa’s struggling side.

Ben Mee

Burnley have two matches in this gameweek, against both Leicester and Crystal Palace. They have kept two clean sheets in a row, with Mee scoring the only goal in the last game.

Even if they keep one clean sheet in these two games, it will be a worthwhile signing.

Wout Weghorst

This man could well be the signing that keeps Burnley up, and like we said, they have a double gameweek. Sean Dyche is likely to play him in both fixtures, and it would be unlikely he doesn’t grab at least one goal. Perhaps a captaincy option?

Armando Broja

Norwich at home should be a handy one for the in-form Southampton striker. Ralph Hasenhuttl’s sign are in great form, and Broja would be a smart signing.

The Liverpool lads must go

Liverpool do not have a fixture this weekend, due to their Carabao Cup commitments, and are playing West Ham next week.

You are unlikely to get much out of Mo Salah and co. over the next two weeks, and it could be a smart idea to get rid.

With Southampton taking on Norwich on Friday night, make sure to adjust your team in time.

