Five players you should have in your FPL team this week

Another week of FPL has rolled around, after a weekend that really separated the cat from the pigeons.

Many had a gameweek that saw them shoot to the top of their leagues, while others regretted every decision they made…

Here are five players to include in your team this week to avoid missing out on some much-needed FPL points.

FPL tips Gameweek 10

Rodrigo

Leeds travel to Norwich this weekend, who shipped seven goals in their last game. As a result, we expect to see Daniel Farke change things around this weekend, as this is one of his team’s biggest chances at a win this season.

We might see Norwich really come out and play, so Rodrigo – who has looked really sharp over the past few weeks – could get a few shots at goal.

Mo Salah

Always pick Salah. No matter the fixture, no matter the occasion, Salah is likely to score. But at home against Brighton? That’s a no-brainer.

The best player in the world at the minute should definitely be in your team.

Kai Havertz

Those who put Havertz in their team last week were left blown away when Chelsea won 7-0, and he failed to register a goal or assist, despite starting up front.

Playing a struggling Newcastle side this weekend, surely Havertz owners can’t be as unlucky again… He could even be a daring move for a captaincy.

Phil Foden

Both Foden and Jack Grealish were rested for Manchester City’s midweek defeat to West Ham in the Carabao Cup, and Pep Guardiola is not in the habit of losing two games in a row.

Either of them would be smart picks for your FPL team this week, as we expect City to absolutely tear Crystal Palace apart.

Ismaila Sarr

Watford are at home against Southampton this weekend, and with Emmanuel Dennis suspended, Sarr is almost guaranteed a start.

Many will go with Josh King in their FPL team this weekend after his hat-trick against Everton, so picking Sarr instead is the bold, riskier move.

Make sure to check back next week for more FPL tips.

