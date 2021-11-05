Five players you need to have in your FPL team this week

All of your Fantasy Football tips in the one place…

Another week of Premier League football has rolled around, and so too has another FPL gameweek. And given this week’s deadline is at the earlier time of Friday at 6.30pm, you may be frantically searching for some FPL tips.

Last week, many had a gameweek that saw them shoot to the top of their leagues, while others regretted every single decision they made…

Here are some FPL tips to ensure you have a stronger week this gameweek than you did last weekend.

FPL tips for Gameweek 11

Reece James

Chelsea are in a strange situation, where they are sharing the goalscoring responsibilities throughout the entirety of their team.

So it would make a bit of sense to get a defender in your team, preferably James or Ben Chilwell. James is who we’ve opted for, but either would be a smart purchase.

Heung-Min Son

Under Antonio Conte, we could see Son play as a striker alongside Harry Kane in a really attacking team. He is down as a midfielder in FPL, but will be one of Spurs’ most forward players.

He could really explode under the new manager, with a weakened Everton side being a nice start for Conte.

Conor Gallagher

Chelsea fans should be absolutely buzzing at the prospect of Gallagher returning to their squad in the near future, but for now he’s Crystal Palace’s gem.

His energy means he can get into the box a couple of times per game, and he has the composure and technique to make his chances count. At £5.7 million, he’s a steal.

Callum Wilson

With Eddie Howe’s announcement seemingly imminent, we are going to see a Newcastle team play a completely different brand of football to what we were used to seeing under Steve Bruce.

Given how well Howe knows Wilson, the clinical striker could end up having a 20-goal season under a new manager.

Emile Smith-Rowe

Arsenal seem to have turned a corner, and this young man is at the heart of everything good Mikel Arteta’s team do.

His team are at home against Watford this weekend, and we wouldn’t be at all surprised to see the young Englishman bag a goal or an assist.

Make sure to check back next week for more FPL tips.

