Former Man United manager Frank O’Farrell has died

He was also capped for Ireland.

Former Manchester United manager and Ireland international Frank O’Farrell has died at the age of 94.

The Irishman was in charge at Old Trafford from July 1971 to December 1972, where he won 30 of his 81 games in charge.

From a playing perspective, O’Farrell won nine caps for Ireland, and made 197 appearances for West Ham.

The Corkman had some of the most talented players in the world at his disposal at United, with Bobby Charlton and George Best both in his squad.

However, he was in charge at United during a difficult period, as he had the near-impossible task of replacing Matt Busby.

He failed to maintain a steady relationship with maverick that was Best, and was ultimately sacked by the club after 18 months.

The Irish Examiner reported that the Corkman, who is the only Irishman to ever manage Man United, died at home on Sunday.

No cause of death was revealed, while United are also yet to pay tribute to their former manager.

He also managed the Iranian national team, who he led to a gold medal at the 1974 Asian Games.

