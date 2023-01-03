Former Dublin star pokes fun at Cristiano Ronaldo transfer

A cheeky jab…

Former Dublin GAA star Paddy Andrews has taken aim at Cristiano Ronaldo with a joke posted on Twitter on Monday night.

Andrews poked fun at Ronaldo’s transfer to Al Nassr, which came after quite an unsuccessful World Cup with Portugal, which will likely be his last.

Ronaldo shared a message to Al Nassr fans on a plane, saying that he would see them soon, with the deal finalised over the past few days.

Andrews poked fun at the idea that Ronaldo would be dreading going back to work this morning more than most, based on how the past few weeks have gone for him.

He wrote: “If anyone has the fear going back to work tomorrow after the Christmas break spare a thought for this poor fella… Itching to get back at it!”

Paddy Andrews on Cristiano Ronaldo

If anyone has the fear going back to work tomorrow after the Christmas break spare a thought for this poor fella… itching to get back at it 🤢🤢🪓🪓 #ronny https://t.co/2LKX3ygpEQ — Paddy Andrews (@PaddyAMetis) January 2, 2023

Andrews, a seven-time All-Ireland winner with Dublin, is likely referring to the fact that Ronaldo seemingly said that he didn’t want to go to Saudi Arabia in a recent interview with Piers Morgan.

In the interview, Morgan said: “Again, it comes back to my gut feeling about you, that if it was just about money you’d be in Saudi Arabia earning a King’s ransom. But that’s not what motivates you. You want to keep at the top.”

Ronaldo responded: “Exactly.

Even further in the past, Ronaldo has said the same, insisting that he wanted to go out at the top of his game, instead of going to somewhere like America or the Middle East.

As well as that, the reports that came out of Ronaldo’s camp during the summer was that he wanted to leave Man United to play in the Champions League, which he certainly won’t be doing in Saudi Arabia.

His old rival, Lionel Messi, on the other hand, won the World Cup and the Player of the Tournament, and is preparing for the knockout stage of the Champions League.

