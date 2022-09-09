All of the football on tv this weekend

All of the football on TV.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth, all football in England this weekend has been postponed to an unconfirmed date.

Other sports will continue as normal, with rugby and cricket largely unaffected by the postponement, while the Italian F1 Grand Prix will also proceed as normal.

However, if you’re eager to get your footballing fix this weekend, and you’re not bothered leaving the house, here are all of the games on Irish television this weekend from the top leagues across Europe.

Friday

Derry City vs Bohs – RTE 2 – 7.45pm

Saturday

Rayo Vallecano vs Valencia – La Liga TV – 1pm

Inter Milan vs Torino – BT Sport 2 – 5pm

Schalke vs VFL Bochum – Sky Sports Football – 5.30pm

Cadiz vs Barcelona – Premier Sports 1 – 5.30pm

Sampdoria vs Ac Milan – BT Sport 1 – 7.45pm

Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo – Premier Sports 1 – 8pm

Sunday

Real Madrid vs Real Mallorca – Premier Sports 1 – 1pm

Bologna vs Fiorentina – BT Sport 2 – 2pm

FC Cologne vs Union Berlin – Sky Sports Football – 2.30pm

Elche vs Atletic Bilbao – Premier Sports 1 – 15.15pm

Rennes vs Auxerre – BT Sport 3 – 4.05pm

SC Freiburg vs Borussia Mönchengladbach – Sky Sports Football – 4.30pm

Lazio vs Verona – BT Sport 2 – 5pm

Getafe vs Real Sociedad – Premier Sports 1 – 5.30pm

Monaco vs Lyon – BT Sport 2 – 7.45pm

Juventus vs Salernitana – BT Sport – 7.45pm

Real Betis vs Villarreal – Premier Sports – 8pm

While there is likely too many games to keep track of this weekend, there is even more in the early hours of the morning that we didn’t even mention.

On top of that, there is the small matter of UFC 279 which will begin late on Saturday night, which sees Nate Diaz against Khamzat Chiamev.

If you weren’t already excited for this event, the major brawl that took place at the press conference last night should be enough to get your blood pumping. More on that here.

