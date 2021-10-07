Five moves Newcastle should make if the takeover goes through

What should Newcastle do with their new fortune?

Newcastle United’s supposed takeover by some of the richest and most powerful men in the world is imminent. It brings about questions of human rights and sportswashing, that are well worth being discussed and looked into.

But we are examining what the club should do with regards to on-the-pitch relations, and how to get the club to compete with the biggest teams in the Premier League.

Sack Steve Bruce

95% of Newcastle fans want Bruce gone already. He is underperforming with the squad he has, and plays unappealing, boring football, which is the bigger issue that the fans have with him.

He is already out of his depth with a squad that is mid-table at best, so trusting him with a big-money signings and the talent that comes as a result would be a recipe for disaster. He needs to go, soon.

Hire an exciting manager

It doesn’t have to be a big name. Newcastle just need to appoint an exciting coach who will make the team play attacking, expansive football.

Rafa Benitez was loved at the club, but even at the best of times his football was unimaginative going forward. Eddie Howe could be the answer, while Graham Potter and Brendan Rodgers would also both be brilliant appointments.

Follow the Man City blueprint

According to reports released this week, Newcastle are looking to pinch Manchester City’s academy director Jason Wilcox, and bring him to Tyneside.

If they do bring him in, they would be wise to follow the City model as a whole. Allow a top coach like Howe to work on the training ground, and let a top class football director look after transfers.

Don’t just go for big names

It will definitely seem tempting to try and sign some of the biggest players in the world, but Newcastle should be careful so as to not end up looking like an MLS team, filled with big names who are past their best.

Players with ambition are crucial, and as a result, they shouldn’t just go for the most attractive names on the market.

Follow Leicester’s recruitment strategy, and sign very good players without ever really breaking the bank for one player in particular. In fact, they should look to be challenging with Leicester in a couple of years, if all has gone well.

One proven superstar

While the smart, subtle moves are going to be the ones that benefit the club in the long-term, the fans also need something to get properly excited about. Many have suggested Eden Hazard or Gareth Bale as the superstar Newcastle should go with.

We’d suggest Roberto Firmino. The Brazilian has fallen slightly out of favour at Liverpool since the arrival of Diogo Jota, and Jurgen Klopp will surely look to freshen his attack up even further in the near future.

Firmino’s work ethic would entice the home crowd, and his touch of class would also be valuable on the pitch.

