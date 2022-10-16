Finn Azaz – Ireland’s creative star having excellent season

He looks a real player.

For years, Ireland have been crying out for a creative midfielder who can lead the team forward from midfield, and Finn Azaz might just be the man.

The young Plymouth Argyle midfielder has five goals and four assists in League One this season, and has played a major part in his side being sat at the top of the league.

On loan from Aston Villa, Azaz is a very tidy player, and the sort of footballer Ireland desperately need, and have done for quite some time.

Finn Azaz tipped for Ireland senior call-up?

Saturday was a perfect example of what Azaz can do, as he registered an assist, played a part in another goal, and then scored two himself in a comfortable win.

Having played for Ireland’s Under-21s, he is clearly on the radar, but Stephen Kenny could well be considering calling up for the upcoming friendlies against Malta and Norway.

Speaking to Argyle TV, Finn said: “I was buzzing to get goals like that, but I didn’t put the majority of the work in, I just finished them off. The credit goes to the pressers really – and the game plan.

“We’ve got such a strong mentality, It doesn’t matter who we are playing. We’re going to have a game plan, but the core mentality is going to be there against every team. We go into every game with a self-belief that we can beat anyone.

“We try to do that every week. We’ve got the legs, we’ve got the energy, we’re a young team – and we’ve got the mentality to go and press teams. We tried to do that today, and we got rewarded. There are games where we haven’t been, but today we were.”

Just last month, his club manager tipped him to become an Ireland international, and even play for Aston Villa’s first-team. At this rate, it wouldn’t come as a massive surprise.

