Ireland under-21 manager explains why Festy Ebosele is destined for greatness

Why he will be a star for Ireland.

Ireland under-21 manager Jim Crawford has explained why he feels Wexford’s Festy Ebosele is destined for international greatness.

Ebosele is yet to be called up to Stephen Kenny’s Ireland team, but based on his performances so far this season, he can’t be too far off.

Crawford appeared on the latest episode of the League of Ireland Central podcast, where he discussed the future of Irish football. As a result, Ebosele naturally came up.

The young Wexford man has been tearing the Championship up this season, with his athleticism and decision-making impressing all across the world.

Crawford sung Ebosele’s praises, and explained why his skillset in particular will prove invaluable for Ireland going forward.

Jim Crawford on Festy Ebosele

He said: “He’s been excellent. Festy has been excellent. I’ve said it to him… He’s just kicked on and he’s played wide-right, he’s played left-back, he’s played right-back. He’s shown how versatile he is.

“He is certainly a player for the future. You said he exploded on to the scene but he’s an explosive player! He can run. How many players do we have with that raw, natural pace that he has?

“Look, I’m excited to work with him again in the next couple of windows, and he’s still eligible for the next campaign after that! But if he keeps going the way he is there’s every chance he’ll have a senior callup by then.”

"Festy is a great lad, so down to earth. He's an explosive player."

Festy Ebosele Ireland future

Ebosele is out of contract at Derby this summer, and given the club will need a miracle to stay up, it’s extremely likely he will be on the move in a few months’ time.

There was a lot of interest from Italy during the January transfer window, while there will almost definitely be clubs closer to home tempted to take a chance on him.

A callup to the Ireland senior team would only boost his chance of getting a big move if he is to leave Derby.

