Ferran Torres to move from Man City to Barcelona

Somehow, Barcelona have agreed to sign one of the hottest young talents in European football.

Ferran Torres has agreed to move from Man City to Barcelona, in a deal worth an initial fee of £45 million.

The highly-rated Spanish international will move to the Camp Nou in January with an agreement set to be reached, with a further £10million in add-ons set to be included in the deal.

This deal is slightly strange, given Barcelona’s ongoing financial crisis, with the Mirror reporting that the club have “secured bank loans in recent months” that have helped enable the signing.

At just 21, Torres looks like an extremely impressive player, and it is in keeping with the young, talented squad Xavi Hernandez is assembling in Barcelona.

City’s willingness to sell such a young, talented player could be worrying news for the Premier League, as it means that not only are the Manchester giants freeing up a space for a new attacking signing, but also adding over £50 million to their transfer funds.

Could this pave the way for an Erling Haaland type figure to head to Manchester?

What does this mean, is that Barcelona could be less likely to sign a striker on loan in January.

The club were heavily linked with a number of strikers, including Edinson Cavani, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Anthony Martial. But since signing Torres, you would imagine the need for any of these players has decreased.

While Torres is not necessarily an out and out striker, Pep Guardiola played him there on a number of occasions earlier this season, and he looked deadly in front of goal.

Given the fact you would assume Xavi would like to replicate the style of football played by his former manager, we could see Torres banging them in for Barca in the second half of the season.

