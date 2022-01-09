Barcelona unable to register Ferran Torres despite Philippe Coutinho exit

What a mess.

Barcelona are still unable to register Ferran Torres to play, despite Philippe Coutinho’s exit from the club.

The Catalan club signed Torres from Manchester City earlier in the transfer window, in what came as a shock to the footballing world, due to the financial woes Barcelona currently have.

Torres was signed for an initial fee of £45 million, with a further £10million in add-ons set to be included in the deal.

Many questioned the move at the time, and their doubts have since been vindicated as the club are still yet to register the Spanish international, meaning he remains unable to play.

Ferran Torres Barcelona woes

It was expected that Coutinho leaving Barcelona on loan would free up enough funds to pay Torres’ salary, and register him as a result, but it has been confirmed that this is not the case.

The club’s sporting director Mateu Alemany announced this weekend that despite Coutinho’s move, it will still take some time before Torres is able to play.

He said: “We can’t register Ferran Torres yet, Philippe Coutinho loan to Aston Villa is not enough.

“But we now have operations underway in order to register Ferran – talks are ongoing.”

Barca’s next game is against their fierce rivals Real Madrid on Wednesday, and they would definitely enjoy having their star signing able to take the field in such a big game.

Barcelona’s financial woes continue

The financial issues at the club are made all the more confusing by the recent comments made by club president Joan Laporta, who issued a warning to the world of football that Barcelona are once again able to make major moves in the transfer market.

Laporta, without naming names, did seem to imply that Erling Halaand is on their radar, and that they do have the means to purchase the sought-after Norwegian.

However, Haaland will likely be looking at what is currently going on with Torres, and wondering whether the same would happen to him if he made the risky move.

