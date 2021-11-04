Fernando Torres has no doubts about who is the best player in the world

And at this point, it’s difficult to argue with him.

Fernando Torres clearly has no doubts about who the best player in the world is.

The former Liverpool striker was speaking ahead of the Reds’ clash with Atletico Madrid, another club Torres is revered at.

Torres was asked whether or not he felt Salah was currently the best player in the world, a narrative which is believed by many this season.

His answer showed he had very little doubt in his mind.

Fernando Torres on Mo Salah

He said, when asked: “One hundred per cent. I think not only this year, the last two or three seasons have been amazing.

“You’re always talking about individual trophies for players when they win trophies at the same time, but I think he has been one of the best two or three players in the world in the past five or six years. It’s amazing, the consistency.

“You can see he breaks all the records and keeps scoring goals. We chat sometimes and I’m really happy for him because I saw him when he came to England – it was difficult at the beginning but he is a great guy and a great player and he is showing the world.”

Luis Suarez and Mo Salah

Salah was the topic of discussion on BT Sport last night, with Peter Crouch and Michael Owen debating whether he or Luis Suarez is the bigger Liverpool legend.

Crouch came to the conclusion that it is the Egyptian who takes the crown over Suarez, insisting he has done it at Liverpool for longer.

He said: “Salah’s team is far better than Suarez’s team but for that season he was incredible. But Salah’s longevity now.. He’s doing it season after season, and if you’re talking about a club legend, its obviously Mo Salah for what he has done.”

Owen on the other hand argued that while what Salah has done is more impressive, Suarez made him more excited than anyone else.

He said: “As a one-off season, you can not beat what he did. It was staggering.”

